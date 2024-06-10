Active Stocks
Mon Jun 10 2024 12:58:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.50 1.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.85 3.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.70 0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 367.00 1.75%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,420.00 -0.77%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Sachin Tendulkar shares cheeky post after India choke Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024, ‘New continent, same result’
BackBack

Sachin Tendulkar shares cheeky post after India choke Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024, ‘New continent, same result’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar's comment came as India maintained a 15-1 record against archrivals Pakistan in ICC World Cups.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar looks on prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP)Premium
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar looks on prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP)

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Even Sachin Tendulkar, typically known for avoiding any risqué remarks, apparently could not control himself from posting a cheeky comment after India’s win against Pakistan. Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, attended the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Also Read: ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ fan says ’dawai chahiye’ after Pakistan’s loss

After Rohit Sharma’s boys clinched a remarkable win against Babar Azam’s team in the cricket match, the Master Blaster posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result," Sachin wrote with a “face with tongue" emoji.

Also Read: ‘Charge Indian men’s cricket team with grave cruelty’: Anand Mahindra

Sachin’s comment is in reference with India’s 15-1 record against the archrivals in ICC World Cups. India have a 8-0 record in ODI WCs and 7-1 record in T20 WCs.

“T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India," Tendulkar wrote.

While Indian fans can’t stop discussing India’s phenomenal win against Pakistan, there is one man everyone is talking about: Jasprit Bumrah. “National Treasure Jasprit Bumrah," wrote Mumbai Indians on social media.

‘I try to solve the problem’

Bumrah, The Player of the Match, commented on people’s reactions to his performance (3/14 in 4 overs) against the Men in Green. He rememberedthat he had faced much criticism over his performances just a year back.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah enters elite list of bowlers in IND vs PAK match

"See a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed," PTI quoted him as commenting on the contrast of emotions around him.

"For me, I am not looking at whether I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it's a cliched answer, but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this," he added.

"How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do," India’s ace pacer said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue