Sachin Tendulkar shares cheeky post after India choke Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024, ‘New continent, same result’
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar's comment came as India maintained a 15-1 record against archrivals Pakistan in ICC World Cups.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Even Sachin Tendulkar, typically known for avoiding any risqué remarks, apparently could not control himself from posting a cheeky comment after India’s win against Pakistan. Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, attended the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.