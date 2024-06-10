IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Even Sachin Tendulkar, typically known for avoiding any risqué remarks, apparently could not control himself from posting a cheeky comment after India’s win against Pakistan. Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, attended the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

After Rohit Sharma’s boys clinched a remarkable win against Babar Azam’s team in the cricket match, the Master Blaster posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result," Sachin wrote with a “face with tongue" emoji.

Sachin’s comment is in reference with India’s 15-1 record against the archrivals in ICC World Cups. India have a 8-0 record in ODI WCs and 7-1 record in T20 WCs.

“T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India," Tendulkar wrote.

While Indian fans can’t stop discussing India’s phenomenal win against Pakistan, there is one man everyone is talking about: Jasprit Bumrah. “National Treasure Jasprit Bumrah," wrote Mumbai Indians on social media.

‘I try to solve the problem’

Bumrah, The Player of the Match, commented on people’s reactions to his performance (3/14 in 4 overs) against the Men in Green. He rememberedthat he had faced much criticism over his performances just a year back.

"See a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed," PTI quoted him as commenting on the contrast of emotions around him.

"For me, I am not looking at whether I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it's a cliched answer, but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this," he added.

"How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do," India’s ace pacer said.

