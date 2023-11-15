Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt post as Virat Kohli breaks his record with 50th ton, says 'icing on the cake that...'
‘I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake,’ Sachin Tendulkar said.
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose 49 One-Day International (ODI) centuries record was broken by Virat Kohli on November 15, shared a heartfelt post to explain why the moment is “icing on the cake" for him.
Kohli's feat was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that the milestone of 50 ODI centuries reflected his "enduring dedication and exceptional talent".
“Virat Kohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations," Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, India has set a mammoth target of 398 runs against New Zealand. A victory from here would take the Rohit Sharma-led side to the final of the tournament, which will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
