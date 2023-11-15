Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose 49 One-Day International (ODI) centuries record was broken by Virat Kohli on November 15, shared a heartfelt post to explain why the moment is “icing on the cake" for him.

“I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," the retired batting maestro posted on social media platform X. Track live score and updates of India vs New Zealand semifinal Kohli scored his 50th ODI century – the highest by any batter ever in international cricket – at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, the hometown of Tendulkar, during the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand. The ‘Master Blaster’, in his post on X, recalled the day in 2008 when Kohli had his debut in the national side and was “pranked" by the teammates into touching his feet. Also Read: Virat Kohli's gesture of bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar after record-breaking ODI century| Watch “The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player," Tendulkar said.

Kohli's feat was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that the milestone of 50 ODI centuries reflected his "enduring dedication and exceptional talent".

“Virat Kohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations," Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, India has set a mammoth target of 398 runs against New Zealand. A victory from here would take the Rohit Sharma-led side to the final of the tournament, which will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

