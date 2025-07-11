Sachin Tendulkar shuts down Lord’s Honours Board jibe with perfect reply: ‘Wasn’t meant to happen, but it did’

Sachin Tendulkar collected many accolades in his over 24 year international career but a special moment occured for the former cricketer as he was honoured on Thursday with his portrait at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum at Lord's. Tendulkar later sat down with MCC's Mark Nicholas for a conversation where the former English cricketer asked the Indian legend why he didn't have his name in the Lord's Honours board.

Advertisement

Notably, Lord's Honours board is commemorative board placed in the Pavilion at the home of criket to celebrate the outstanding cricketing achievements at the venue. The historic board mentions the names of players who have scored a century or taken 5 wickets in an innings or 10 wickets in a match at the venue.

Sachin Tendulkar shuts down Nicholas: Nicholas during the ceremony honouring Tendulkar quipped why the legendary batter was not in the Lord's leaders board and if it had anything to do with quality of English bowling.

Nicholas introduced the unveiling with a touch of humour, saying, “You didn't get on the Lord's Honours Board. What happened? High-quality English bowling, I imagine.” Nicholas stated.

Tendulkar, however, was quick to remind his English counterpart that he indeed had a century at the venue and against one of the world's best but it wasn't recorded.

Advertisement

“I thought that in 1998, when we played a memorial game, I got a hundred then,” Tendulkar stated.

“Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald, Srinath, Kumble, and McMillan... But one normally thinks about having your name on the Honours Board. Somehow it wasn’t meant to happen, but it did happen.” he further added.

Notably, the Indian veteran batter had scored 125 runs in a charity match between MCC and the Rest of the World XI in 1998 but given that it wasn't an official international match, his milestone was not given a place in the Honours board.

Sachin on importance of having his portrait in Lord's museum: In a post on Instagram, Tendulkar emphasized the importance of having his portrait in the Lord's museum. He wrote, “I first visited Lord’s as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team. I remember standing near the Pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly,”

Advertisement