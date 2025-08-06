Sachin Tendulkar stands tall against Jasprit Bumrah trolls; Indian legend says ‘to me that’s just a coincidence…’

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has come in support of Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian pacer was criticised for not playing in the fifth Test against England at the Oval, which the visitors won by mere six runs to draw the series 2-2. Bumrah, who had stated that he would play in just three Tests against England out of five, stuck to his plan due to workload management, and picked up 14 wickets in total.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, out of the three that Bumrah played, India lost in two (in Leeds and Lord's). The Manchester Test ended in a draw. Interestingly, in both the Tests that Bumrah played, the 31-year-old took five-wicket hauls in each Tests. With Bumrah skipping the fifth Test, the Indian pacer was slammed for picking and choosing the matches he would play.

Also Read | Is Jasprit Bumrah battling injury again? Report reveals stunning details

In a video that went viral on Reddit, Tendulkar pointed out the coincidence of the games that Bumrah played in losing encounters. “I know people are discussing a number of things – jo Tests khela nahi, voh hum jeete (India won the Tests he didn’t play) and all that.

"To me that’s just a coincidence, to be honest,” Tendulkar said.

Advertisement

What's next for Jasprit Bumrah? Bumrah was released from the Indian squad in England on the first day of the fifth Test. While an initial notion was that he left the squad due to his workload management, but a report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the world no.1 Test bowler might be carrying a knee injury.

“Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it’s not a major one and won’t require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the newspaper. He might be headed to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Although details of Bumrah's injury are yet to be known, a viral video, which surfaced online, caught the Indian cricketer limping while climbing the stairs at Old Trafford in Manchester during the fourth Test.