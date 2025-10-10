Sachin Tendulkar starts new innings with Ten X You: Here's all you need to know

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar launched his sports athleisure brand 'Ten X You' on Friday with an aim to transform India from a sports-loving nation to sports-playing nation. The launch event, which was held at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, had his wife Anjali and daughter Sara in attendance along with former India cricketers Pravim Amre and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Aimed at multiplying the sporting spirit within each individual, Tendulkar's new brand brings together performance, purpose and accessibility under one label. The brand mainly focusses on sports shoes but they do have a wide range of products under the label. “Really excited today to have launched our brand TenXYou,” Sachin told reporters.

“This is very important for me, something that I experienced over the years - we have tried to incorporate and add a little more. What I felt in my career was missing, we have been able to add that here and it's taken a while, it took almost 18 months to prepare the shoes, along with Cricket shoes a number of other products have been launched even for the common man,” added the owner of 100 international hundreds.

“One need not be only athlete to use this product...So, it has been a journey for us...My wish is to transform our nation from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation, it is essential,” he said.