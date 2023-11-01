Sachin Tendulkar statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium today

A statue of cricket star Sachin Tendulkar is set to be unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, coinciding with the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.

The unveiling ceremony of Tendulkar's statue will witness the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar himself, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar, as well as officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), including President Amol Kale, Secretary Ajinkya Naik, and other members of the apex council, PTI reported.

The statue, which captures the iconic batsman in the act of playing a cricket stroke, has been positioned adjacent to the Sachin Tendulkar stand. Notably, the sculpture was crafted by artist Pramod Kamble, a painter and sculptor hailing from Ahmednagar in the state.

The statue of Tendulkar is being installed at the Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, almost a decade after he concluded his last match for India at this venue. This final game took place during a two-match Test series against the West Indies in November 2013.

Tendulkar, who boasts an impressive 15,921 Test runs and a staggering 18,426 ODI runs, will be in attendance for the statue's unveiling ceremony.

Earlier this year, it was disclosed that a statue of Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 50th birthday in April, would be placed in the stadium. The final preparations and finishing touches for the statue were being carried out on Tuesday.

Discussing India's performance in the ongoing ICC tournament, the host team has been on a winning streak, securing victories in six consecutive matches as they pursue their first Cricket World Cup trophy since the last time the event was held in India in 2011, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the 1996 World Cup champions, Sri Lanka, found themselves in a precarious situation after their loss to Afghanistan. Their margin for error is minimal, and it's highly likely that they must emerge victorious in all three of their upcoming matches, including a challenging encounter against tournament hosts India, to maintain any chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

