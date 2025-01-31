Sachin Tendulkar to be bestowed with BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement award

Former India captain and legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement award at their annual gala on Saturday. The 51-year-old, who played 664 matches for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history. However, he played only one T20I in his stellar career.

"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told PTI. Sachin Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game.

Advertisement

He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs. In 2023, the lifetime honour was bestowed on former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

For the record, Sachin Tendulkar was the first men's cricketer on the earth to score a double hundred in ODIs. He scored an exact 200 not out against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

Considered as one of the greatest cricketers in history, Sachin Tendulkar's international career spanned a huge 24 years and is probably the only player in the world to have played at the top level for more than two decades.

Advertisement

Only cricketer to play 6 World Cups The right-hander made his India debut in 1989 in a Test against Pakistan as a 16-year-old. At his peak, the diminutive right-hander could bring the nation to a standstill by simply walking out to bat. His life came to a full circle when he won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

In fact, Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to have played six ODI World Cups in history. His dismissal was the most sought after among opposition teams, who did not hesitate to say that Tendulkar was the only Indian batter who could intimidate them.

Advertisement