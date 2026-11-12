Sachin Tendulkar to donate 26 career bats to MCA Museum as ‘Batography’ exhibition opens on November 16

Mumbai’s cricket community is set for a special moment as Sachin Tendulkar prepares to hand over 26 bats from his international career, along with other personal memorabilia, to the Mumbai Cricket Association. The items will form a dedicated exhibition titled ‘Batography’ at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The collection will be unveiled on November 16, exactly 13 years after Tendulkar played his final Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013.

The idea is simple yet powerful. Visitors will be able to walk through the Master Blaster’s journey by looking at the actual bats that were in his hands during some of the biggest moments of his career. Several of the bats are linked to his 100 international centuries, giving fans a direct connection to the milestones that defined an era.

What the Batography exhibition will showcase Conceived as a biography told through equipment, the exhibition will display the 26 bats alongside helmets, jerseys and personal notes from significant occasions. MCA officials have described the section as a way to preserve the tools that helped create the records while making them accessible to future generations of cricket lovers. The dedicated space is expected to become one of the museum’s strongest attractions once it opens to the public.

MCA President’s reaction to the donation Speaking about the initiative, MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, according to IANS, “Sachin Tendulkar’s contribution to Indian and world cricket goes far beyond the records he has created. His journey is woven into the memories of millions of cricket fans, and these bats are among the most personal artefacts of that journey. Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created. We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers.”

Sachin Tendulkar career stats at a glance The bats now heading to the museum helped build one of the most complete records in the sport. Across 200 Tests, Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and a highest score of 248 not out. In 463 ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at 44.83, with 49 hundreds and a double century of 200 not out against South Africa. He finished with 34,357 international runs and 100 centuries in total, the first player to reach that landmark. These numbers explain why the physical tools that produced them are now being treated as museum pieces.