Sachin Tendulkar at 52: A look at his top 5 memorable IPL innings

When you think of Sachin Tendulkar, it is his great Test knocks and breathtaking ODI innings that come to mind first. The IPL came at the tail end of his career, but even in the relatively brief time he spent in the tournament, he showed glimpses of just how good he could have been in cricket’s newest format.

Had T20 cricket come a decade earlier, there is little doubt that the Little Master would be counted among its all-time greats as well.

Even in his short IPL career (78 games spread over six years), he left us with some gems. His IPL 2010 season was outstanding. Not only was he the highest run-scorer, but he was also named MVP.

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 52 today, here is a personal pick of five of his best IPL innings.

Sachin Tendulkar's top 5 memorable IPL innings 63 off 32 vs Delhi Daredevils, 17 March 2010 The Daredevils, as they were called then, had topped the table in the league stage in IPL 2009, and they had much of the same squad in IPL 2010 too. Tendulkar began his innings with a peachy cover drive for four off Dirk Nannes, and didn’t let up. At the end of the powerplay, Tendulkar was on 44 off 18 balls, and Mumbai Indians were 67 for 1. Those would be very good numbers in IPL 2025, but Tendulkar was doing it back in 2010. And he had not hit a single six in his innings. He was scoring at a strike rate of 244 while cutting down on risk. He eventually was out in the 11th over, but not before exhilarating all those watching with scintillating strokeplay.

MI 218/7 beat DD 120 all out.

48 off 28 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7 May 2013 This innings may not be a top-of-the-mind recall one because it was not a traditionally ‘big’ score, but its importance can be gauged by two things: Tendulkar was MI’s highest scorer, and he was also awarded the Player of the Match.

Tendulkar was opening the batting alongside Dwayne Smith, who struggled mightily and plodded to 47 off 53, which puts into context how valuable Tendulkar’s effort was. He had faced only three balls in the first three overs, with Smith struggling to rotate. When Tendulkar finally got a full over, he smashed five fours off Ryan McLaren.

This innings had a touch of ‘what might have been’ about it, because when the opening stand was broken, 13 overs had been bowled but Tendulkar had faced only 28 balls to Smith’s 50. If he had more of the strike when he was hitting the ball so well, he might well have ended up with a very sizeable score. What makes it more poignant is that Tendulkar batted only twice more in the IPL after this knock, and then hung up his boots.

MI 170/6 beat KKR 105 all out.

89* off 59 vs Rajasthan Royals, 11 April 2010 This was an anchoring masterclass by Tendulkar. On a pitch where run-scoring wasn’t all that easy at the start, he played watchfully at first. He started the innings lacking his usual fluency, but crucially, he played the percentages and kept ticking over. He also earned a reprieve when he was dropped on 45, at the end of the 15th over. Having guided MI with the others batting around him, Tendulkar exploded at the death. He smashed 39 runs off just 14 balls in the last four overs, taking MI from a competitive total to a match-winning one.

MI 174/5 beat RR 137/8 all out.

74 off 44 vs Chennai Super Kings, 6 May 2012 This game is best remembered for how Dwayne Smith hit Ben Hilfenhaus for 6, 4, 4 off the final three balls - getting 14 runs when MI needed exactly that many to win.

It was a thrilling last-ball finish, but MI’s chase was set up by Tendulkar’s fiery knock. At the end of the third over, Tendulkar had faced only five balls and MI were in the doldrums at 14 for 1. From there, Tendulkar took charge of the chase in a manner reminiscent of his halcyon days. He was out when Faf du Plessis plucked a stunning catch from a scorching drive, but by then, he had not only resurrected MI’s innings but also turbocharged it, so that victory became eventually possible.

CSK 173/8 lost to MI 174/8.

100* off 66 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 15 April 2011 This was Tendulkar’s only century in the IPL. It’s the only innings in this list that came in a losing cause. From a batting point of view, it had all of Tendulkar’s trademark strokeplay and aggression.

It was still the early days of T20, so he perhaps misjudged the pace at which he could have gone right towards the end, which meant MI left some runs out there. They lost only two wickets in their 20 overs, the second one with only two balls left in the innings. Nevertheless, it was an exhibition of classy batsmanship that just served as a reminder of what Tendulkar could still do, even at the age of 38.

MI 182/2 lost to KTK 184/2.

