Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: From Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to Sourav Ganguly — full list of his 141 int’l teammates

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday on April 24. The maestro holds the record for most international matches (664), most international runs (34357) and most international centuries (100). This article comprises the list of players who shared the Indian team dressing room with the great.
This user patiently compiled the 141 names out of his memory.
Unsurprisingly, Rahul Dravid comes first, having played 391 international matches with Tendulkar
. He is followed by Anil Kumble (367 matches) and Sourav Ganguly (341 matches).
Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid added a record 6,920 runs as a pair in Tests. The duo's 20 century stands are also the most in the longest format.
Similarly, Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for most runs (8,227) and most centuries (26) by a pair in ODIs.
Mohammad Azharuddin 292 matches
Javagal Srinath 270
Virender Sehwag 241
Harbhajan Singh 237
Zaheer Khan 217
Yuvraj Singh 198
MS Dhoni 188
VVS Laxman 170
Kapil Dev 106
Virat Kohli 48
Rohit Sharma 27
Mohammad Azharuddin captained Tendulkar on 207 occasions. He was followed by Sourav Ganguly (143 matches) and MS Dhoni (110 matches). Tendulkar played under 9 captains and also captained the Indian team in 98 matches.
As many as 15 players featured in only one international match with the great.
Raman Lamba (1989)
VB Chandrasekhar (1990)
Gursharan Singh (1990)
Gopal Sharma (1990)
Pankaj Dharmani (1996)
Jatin Paranjpe (1998)
Sanjay Raul (1998)
Robin Singh (1999) - Delhi player
Iqbal Siddiqui (2001)
Aavishkar Salvi (2003)
Manoj Tiwari (2008)
Jaydev Unadkat (2010)
Varun Aaron (2011)
Rahul Sharma (2012)
Ajinkya Rahane (2013)
