Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: From Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to Sourav Ganguly — full list of his 141 int’l teammates

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday on April 24. The maestro holds the record for most international matches (664), most international runs (34357) and most international centuries (100). This article comprises the list of players who shared the Indian team dressing room with the great.

Advertisement

This user patiently compiled the 141 names out of his memory.

Who played the most with Sachin Tendulkar? Unsurprisingly, Rahul Dravid comes first, having played 391 international matches with Tendulkar

Also Read | This time wickets are a bit tricky at Chinnaswamy: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar

. He is followed by Anil Kumble (367 matches) and Sourav Ganguly (341 matches).

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid added a record 6,920 runs as a pair in Tests. The duo's 20 century stands are also the most in the longest format.

Similarly, Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for most runs (8,227) and most centuries (26) by a pair in ODIs.

Other notable teammates of Sachin Tendulkar Mohammad Azharuddin 292 matches

Javagal Srinath 270

Virender Sehwag 241

Harbhajan Singh 237

Zaheer Khan 217

Yuvraj Singh 198

MS Dhoni 188

VVS Laxman 170

Kapil Dev 106

Virat Kohli 48

Rohit Sharma 27

Who captained Tendulkar the most? Mohammad Azharuddin captained Tendulkar on 207 occasions. He was followed by Sourav Ganguly (143 matches) and MS Dhoni (110 matches). Tendulkar played under 9 captains and also captained the Indian team in 98 matches.

Advertisement

Who played the least with Tendulkar? As many as 15 players featured in only one international match with the great.

Raman Lamba (1989)

VB Chandrasekhar (1990)

Gursharan Singh (1990)

Gopal Sharma (1990)

Pankaj Dharmani (1996)

Jatin Paranjpe (1998)

Sanjay Raul (1998)

Robin Singh (1999) - Delhi player

Iqbal Siddiqui (2001)

Aavishkar Salvi (2003)

Manoj Tiwari (2008)

Jaydev Unadkat (2010)

Varun Aaron (2011)

Rahul Sharma (2012)