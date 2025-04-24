Sachin Tendulkar turns 52 today; wishes pour in

Former international cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, who played for Indian cricket team, turns 52 today. Fans have started sending wishes on social media platforms.

Wishes pour in on X One of the users said, “The man I admire from my childhood. Started watching, loving, playing Cricket because of you @sachin_rt Happy birthday to our God of cricket.” Another remarked, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOD OF CRICKET, SACHIN TENDULKAR.🐐 Won 2011 WC, Most Runs in Int'l, Most Test & ODI Runs, Most Int'l 100, Most Int'l 50, Most Test 100, 2nd Most ODI 100, Bharat Ratna Award., 34,357 Runs,100 ton.” A user even posted pic of birthday cake that read, “Happy Birthday Sachin sir”.

Facts about Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar has the record for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and has 100 international centuries to his name. Fans worldwide loved his play from 1989 to 2013. He was the first cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs and has played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he hit 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, comprising 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Tendulkar made his World Cup debut in 1992 and played as part of the 2011 WC-winning squad. The scenes of his teammates carrying him on their shoulders during the victory lap are one of cricket's most memorable images. He was part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and helped them win the title in 2013.