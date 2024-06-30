Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the two announced to take retirement from T20 International Cricket.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note for the Indian cricket team's star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the two decided to end their T20 International Cricket journey. The announcement was immediately made after India's victory against South Africa in Saturday's T20 World Cup final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Tendulkar praised Rohit Sharma and shared how he witnessed Sharma's transformation from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain. He called team India's T20 World Cup victory under his leadership a “perfect culmination of Rohit Sharma's stellar career."

“I’ve witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment & exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading 🇮🇳 to a T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit," wrote Sachin Tendulkar in his post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling Virat Kohli a “true champion", Sachin Tendulkar wrote how his Saturday's performance proved naysayers wrong about his growth.

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement announcement, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced to take retirement from T20 International Cricket format.

“You have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you’re truly one of the greats of the gentleman’s game. Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game," Tendulkar added in his post after tagging Virat Kohli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid criticism for failing to perform up to the mark in previous T20 World Cup matches, Virat Kohli shut criticism with his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup final match against South Africa on Saturday. After India were reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!