Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt note for Virat Kohli post retirement; ‘You offered to gift me a thread from your father…’

India great Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Virat Kohli as the 36-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Tendulkar, who is the highest run getter in the game's longest format, congratulated Kohli on social media for his superb Test career.

'You offered to gift me' Tendulkar wrote: "As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport.

"What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.

“Congratulations on a very special Test career.”

Virat Kohli retires after BCCI's… Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Indian Test ahead of the five-match Test series in England.

While the decision has come as a shock for many, especially his adoring fans, it seems the move was inevitable. As rumours were swirling on Kohli retirement for the past few days, it has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India did not step in to persuade him to carry on.

Instead, the BCCI told India's top batsman that he doesn't fit in the Test team.

Fans have been campaigning for the 36-year-old to reconsider his decision over the past few days, when it was revealed Kohli was thinking of calling time on his Test career. Many even hoped the BCCI would step in and ask him to carry on at least for the five-match Test series in England.

However, contrary to the sentiment the BCCI reportedly told the 36-year-old that he was no longer needed in the Test team, according to The Dainik Jagran.

“The BCCI does not request anyone. A player’s decision is his personal choice. We don’t interfere in it,” a source told Dainik Jagran.

