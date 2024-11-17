Sachin Tendulkar’s social media post goes viral, netizens reminded of Steve Bucknor’s infamous decision

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among the most widely respected players to have ever graced the game. Tendulkar retired from cricket over 11 years ago, in 2013, but continues to hold sway in the minds of the masses. His latest post on X (formerly Twitter) is a perfect example of this enduring popularity.

In a post featuring an image of three trees resembling cricket stumps, Tendulkar posed the question: “Can you guess which umpire made the stumps feel this big? 🤔”

The post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 2.2 million impressions and 40,000 likes so far. Fans flooded the post with references to a controversial decision during a Test match in 2003.

The incident took place during an India vs Australia Test match, where Tendulkar was given out lbw on a delivery from Jason Gillespie. Replays later revealed that the ball was nowhere near hitting the stumps.

Who is Steve Bucknor? Steve Bucknor is a Jamaican-born former international cricket umpire who started his career by umpiring an ODI encounter between West Indies and India in March 1989. In total, Bucknore umpired 128 Tests and 181 ODI clashes. The highlight of his career was umpiring five consecutive ODI Cricket World Cup finals from 1992 to 2007.

Netizens react to Sachin's viral post: One user on X while reacting to Sachin's post wrote, “If one thing we can learn from Sachin paaji is his pure and innocent love for the game, man loves cricket in a way no one ever can ❤️”

“When ' God of cricket ' wanna have to play with nature” another user wrote

“Looks like the umpire called for a no-ball and the stumps decided to grow taller to avoid the bouncer!” added another user