Sacked from India job, former KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar lands top role at Women's Premier League franchise

Abhishek Nayar, who was sacked as India men's team assistant coach in less than a year into the job, has been appointed as the head coach of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz on Friday for the next season. Nayar's appointment comes after UP Warriorz parted ways with Jon Lewis in June earlier this year after three seasons.

Nayar, who played three ODIs for India in his short stint, has been a stalwart in Mumbai cricket. Since his retirement in 2019, Nayar served as an assistant coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was also the lead coach of the KKR academy in 2018 and also served as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) head coach in Caribbean Premier League in 2022.

"Bringing Abhishek Nayar on board as head coach feels like a natural and exciting step forward for UP Warriorz," UPW COO and director of cricket Kshemal Waingankar told ESPNcricinfo. "When someone of Abhishek's calibre became available, it was a no-brainer. Few in Indian cricket bring the same depth of experience when it comes to shaping players and shaping winning cultures.

“In just the past 18 months alone, Abhishek has been part of three championship-winning campaigns, each in a different role, each leaving a lasting impact. We are thrilled to have him lead a Warriorz side that's united, fearless and hungry to grow. With Abhishek at the helm, we believe this group can do something truly special.”

Although Nayar has never coached a women's team, he did work with the UP Warriorz players in a week-long off-season camp in August 2023 in Bengaluru. He has also worked with a number of international and uncapped players over the years to hone their skills.

What led to Abhishek Nayar's sacking from India job? Having worked with mentor Gautam Gambhir at KKR, Nayar had built a good rapport with the former India opener and their partnership played a key role in the Kolkata-based franchise lifting the IPL title for the third time in 2024. With Gambhir being appointed as Indian men's team head coach, he also took Nayar into the national setup, thus joining as an assistant coach in 2024.