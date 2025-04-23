‘Sad and heartbroken’: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, the popular tourist destination, on Tuesday witnessed the deadliest terrorist attack in recent times. At least 26 civilians lost their lives, and the heinous crime has received universal condemnation.

Mohammed Hafeez, the former captain of Pakistan men's cricket team, expressed his solidarity with a post on X (formerly Twitter)

People from all walks of life condemned the deadly attacks and expressed their solidarity with the victims.

Pahalgam attack Terrorists attacked Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals. Since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, this attack has been the bloodiest to hit the Valley.

Authorities released the list of the 26 victims earlier today.

Cabinet Committee on Security meeting In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are part of the CCS meeting.

Following the attack, PM Narendra Modi decided to cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to India in the early hours of Wednesday.

All-party meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting to be held on April 24. “In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I’ve called an all party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable members of parliament from J&K & the leader of opposition in the J&K assembly,” he wrote in a post on X.

