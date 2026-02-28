Sahibzada Farhan dethrones Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup world record during PAK vs SL; list of most run-getters

Sahibzada Farhan has dethroned Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, during their crucial Super 8 clash on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat first, Pakistan were off to a flying start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman hitting all around the park.

Coming into the game needing less than 40 runs to surpass former Indian captain Kohli, Farhan went over the Sri Lankan bowlers from the onset. He reached his milestone with a boundary off Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka in the final over of the powerplay.

It must be noted that Kohli has retired from the T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup in 2024. In the ongoing edition, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett (277) is second, followed by South Africa Aiden Markram (264) and Harry Brook (228) in the third and fourth sports respectively. West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (221) is fifth in the list of most runs.

Most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup

Player Runs Edition Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 323* 2026 Virat Kohli (India) 319 2014 Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) 317 2009 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 303 2021 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 302 2010

Pakistan drop Babar Azam, Saim Ayub Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field in the last Group 2 game. Pakistan made wholesale changes to its playing XI and brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah, aggressive batter Khawaja Nafay and legspinner Abrar Ahmed. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza were rested.

Sri Lanka, which fell to heavy defeats against both England and New Zealand in the Super 8, also made two changes. Injured Kusal Mendis made way for Kamil Mishara while Janith Liyanage came in for Dushan Hemantha.

Also Read | Babar Azam dropped as Pakistan make bold changes for must-win match vs Sri Lanka

With a semifinal spot at stake, Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more to displace New Zealand in Group 2 on net run rate and join England in the last four stage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka playing XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

With a semifinal spot at stake, Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more to displace New Zealand in Group 2 on net run rate and join England in the last four stage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka playing XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka