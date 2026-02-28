Sahibzada Farhan scripts history with two hundreds in T20 World Cup 2026; joins Chris Gayle for another huge record

Sahibzada Farhan became the second batter to score two hundreds in T20 World Cups on Saturday and the first to score two in a single edition, during Pakistan's final Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Farhan had scored a hundred against Namibia earlier.

Sent into bat first, it was Farhan and Fakhar Zaman who smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. The duo added 176 runs for the opening wicket in just 95 balls before Zaman played on to his stumps for 84 off just 42 balls. Despite Zaman's departure, Farhan continued his onslaught to bring up his hundred in 59 balls with a single off Dasun Shanaka.

Earlier, Farhan had scored 100 not out against Namibia in a group stage fixture. Gayle's hundreds came in 2007 and 2016 editions. The right-hander was finally dismissed for 100 in the final over off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka, caught by Janith Liyanage. During his innings, Farhan struck nine fours and five sixes.

List of hundreds in T20 World Cups

Player Score Opposition Edition Chris Gayle (West Indies) 117 South Africa 2007 Suresh Raina (India) 101 South Africa 2010 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 100 Zimbabwe 2010 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) 123 Bangladesh 2012 Alex Hales (England) 116* Sri Lanka 2014 Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) 111* Bangladesh 2014 Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) 103* Oman 2016 Chris Gayle (West Indies) 100* England 2016 Jos Buttler (England) 101* Sri Lanka 2021 Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) 109 Bangladesh 2022 Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) 104 Sri Lanka 2022 Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) 100* Australia 2026 Yuvraj Samra (Canada) 110 New Zealand 2026 Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 100* Namibia 2026 Harry Brook (England) 100 Pakistan 2026 Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 100 Sri Lanka 2026 * denotes NOT OUT

Pakistan's score could have gotten close to 250 but a sudden batting collapse robbed the Men in Green their first 250-plus total in the shortest format. From 176/0 in the 16th over, Pakistan lost eight wickets for 36 runs in last four overs.

Farhan too had luck on his side. In a bizarre moment of play, on the final ball of the 15th over, Dunith Wellalage ran in hard from near the ropes at long-off, only to drop a catch and give the Pakistan opener first of his two lifelines.

Sahibzada Farhan eases past Virat Kohli Earlier, Farhan surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. Starting the game at 283 runs, Farhan currently has 383 runs in this edition. Kohli, who had retired from T20I, held the record till yesterday with 319 runs in the 2014 edition.

