Sahibzada Farhan scripts history with two hundreds in T20 World Cup 2026; joins Chris Gayle for another huge record

Sahibzada Farhan became the second batter to score two hundreds in T20 World Cups on Saturday and the first to score two in a single edition, during Pakistan's final Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Farhan had scored a hundred against Namibia earlier.
Sent into bat first, it was Farhan and Fakhar Zaman who smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. The duo added 176 runs for the opening wicket in just 95 balls before Zaman played on to his stumps for 84 off just 42 balls. Despite Zaman's departure, Farhan continued his onslaught to bring up his hundred in 59 balls with a single off Dasun Shanaka.
Earlier, Farhan had scored 100 not out against Namibia in a group stage fixture. Gayle's hundreds came in 2007 and 2016 editions. The right-hander was finally dismissed for 100 in the final over off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka, caught by Janith Liyanage. During his innings, Farhan struck nine fours and five sixes.
|Player
|Score
|Opposition
|Edition
|Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|117
|South Africa
|2007
|Suresh Raina (India)
|101
|South Africa
|2010
|Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
|100
|Zimbabwe
|2010
|Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
|123
|Bangladesh
|2012
|Alex Hales (England)
|116*
|Sri Lanka
|2014
|Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan)
|111*
|Bangladesh
|2014
|Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
|103*
|Oman
|2016
|Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|100*
|England
|2016
|Jos Buttler (England)
|101*
|Sri Lanka
|2021
|Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
|109
|Bangladesh
|2022
|Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)
|104
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
|100*
|Australia
|2026
|Yuvraj Samra (Canada)
|110
|New Zealand
|2026
|Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)
|100*
|Namibia
|2026
|Harry Brook (England)
|100
|Pakistan
|2026
|Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)
|100
|Sri Lanka
|2026
* denotes NOT OUT
Pakistan's score could have gotten close to 250 but a sudden batting collapse robbed the Men in Green their first 250-plus total in the shortest format. From 176/0 in the 16th over, Pakistan lost eight wickets for 36 runs in last four overs.
Farhan too had luck on his side. In a bizarre moment of play, on the final ball of the 15th over, Dunith Wellalage ran in hard from near the ropes at long-off, only to drop a catch and give the Pakistan opener first of his two lifelines.
Earlier, Farhan surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. Starting the game at 283 runs, Farhan currently has 383 runs in this edition. Kohli, who had retired from T20I, held the record till yesterday with 319 runs in the 2014 edition.
Meanwhile, riding on Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan posted 212/8 in 20 overs and need to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 to get over New Zealand in the net run rate and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. In case, Sri Lanka cross the score of 147, New Zealand will join England in the last four stage of the competition from Group 2
Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.