Sahibzada Farhan smashes maiden T20I hundred in T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia, joins Ahmed Shehzad in elite list

Sahibzada Farhan became the second Pakistani batter after Ahmed Shehzad to register a hundred in a T20 World Cup after the opener remained not out on 100 against Namibia in a do-or-die Group A clash in Colombo on Wednesday. Farhan, who had a quite campaign so far, rose up to the occasion when Pakistan needed him the most.

Having lost the India game by a big margin, Pakistan need to beat Namibia for a place in the Super 8. Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub inside the powerplay but Farhan went on his business at the other end with his classic and clean hitting of the ball.

Also Read | PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup LIVE 2026 LIVE: Frylinck dismissed

After a 40-run stand for the first wicket, Farhan stitches 67 runs for the second with captain Salman Ali Agha (38). But it was his unbroken stand of 81 with Shadab Khan (36 not out) that, powered Pakistan close to 200. He finally reached his hundred in the final over bowled by Gerhard Erasmus with a drive towards long-on.

Shehzad was the first to score a hundred for Pakistan in the T20 World Cups in the 2014 edition. In fact, Farhan became the third batter to score a hundred in T20 World Cup 2026 after Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Canada's Yuvraj Samra. Incidentally, all three hundreds came from openers.

During his innings, Farhan played 58 balls and smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Pakistan opt to bat first In Colombo Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia. Pakistan have made two changes to the side that lost to India on Sunday. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed made way for Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay.

For Namibia, Alexander Volschenk and Jack Brassell came in place of Dylan Leicher and Max Heingo.

Pakistan vs Namibia playing Xis Pakistan: Salman Agha (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq