Sahibzada Farhan's gun-firing celebration during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup stuns fans; ‘Hope he doesn't get banned’

Sahibzada Farhan added another controversial moment in India vs Pakistan rivalry in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with a gun-firing celebration during their Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place in the 10th over when Farhan smashed Axar Patel for a six to reach his fifty.
Following his half-century the 28-year-old brought up a gun-firing celebration with his bat, similar to what former India captain MS Dhoni did against Sri Lanka in 2005. Farhan's celebration drew instant reaction from the fans in social media considering the recent political situation between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack.
More to follow
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025