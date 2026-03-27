Sai Sudharsan downplays 300-run mark hype before IPL 2026; 2025's Orange Cap winner says ‘have to learn from WC team’

In an era where the hype is around the 300-run mark in cricket's shortest format, Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan felt it's not always about power-hitting, but traditional cricketing methods still hold a significant value. The chatter of 300-plus totals started two seasons back when Sunrisers Hyderabad plundered runs for fun.
In fact the top four highest IPL totals belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with their 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024 sitting pretty at the top of the list. The buzz gained momentum after India went on to score 250-plus in three of their last four T20 World Cup 2026 matches, including in the semifinal and final.
If power-hitting is template being followed at the moment, Gujarat Titans want to approach in a slightly different path, by taking the game deep as well as trying to be consistent throughout. “I don't think its only about power hitting,” Sudharsan responded to a Livemint's query during a select media interaction on Friday ahead of the IPL 2026.
“The way we (Gujarat Titans) look at it is slightly different. In a more traditional way, we look at how we can replicate things, how we can be as consistent as possible and how we can take the game deeper and make the team win,” added the left-handed opener, who won the Orange Cap in 2025.
Sudharsan doesn't go bonkers like his peers do in Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals do. In fact, the pair of Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill accumulated more than 1400 runs at the top of the order and played a crucial role into their journey to the playoffs.
Always a believer of traditional format, Sudharsan admit that they have to learn from India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning team. “We have to learn, improve from what the World Cup team has done. We have learnt from that and we would love to do it if the team requires. We have to be versatile enough to have all the guns in out armoury,” he added.
Ahead of IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans added two-time World Cup winner Matthew Hayden added to their coaching staff. Eager to learn from the Australian, Sudharsan said he is willing to work on his power game.
"We already have a few conversations around that, where, on how he used to look at those aspects. We had conversations, and hopefully it helps me to get more success,” added the 24-year-old.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|March 31
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|April 4
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|April 8
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|April 12
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|April 17
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|April 20
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|April 24
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|April 26
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|April 30
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 3
|Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 9
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|May 12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 16
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 21
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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