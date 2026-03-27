Sai Sudharsan downplays 300-run mark hype before IPL 2026; 2025's Orange Cap winner says ‘have to learn from WC team’

In an era where the hype is around the 300-run mark in cricket's shortest format, Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan felt it's not always about power-hitting, but traditional cricketing methods still hold a significant value. The chatter of 300-plus totals started two seasons back when Sunrisers Hyderabad plundered runs for fun.

In fact the top four highest IPL totals belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with their 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024 sitting pretty at the top of the list. The buzz gained momentum after India went on to score 250-plus in three of their last four T20 World Cup 2026 matches, including in the semifinal and final.

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If power-hitting is template being followed at the moment, Gujarat Titans want to approach in a slightly different path, by taking the game deep as well as trying to be consistent throughout. “I don't think its only about power hitting,” Sudharsan responded to a Livemint's query during a select media interaction on Friday ahead of the IPL 2026.

“The way we (Gujarat Titans) look at it is slightly different. In a more traditional way, we look at how we can replicate things, how we can be as consistent as possible and how we can take the game deeper and make the team win,” added the left-handed opener, who won the Orange Cap in 2025.

'We have to be versatile enough' Sudharsan doesn't go bonkers like his peers do in Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals do. In fact, the pair of Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill accumulated more than 1400 runs at the top of the order and played a crucial role into their journey to the playoffs.

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Always a believer of traditional format, Sudharsan admit that they have to learn from India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning team. “We have to learn, improve from what the World Cup team has done. We have learnt from that and we would love to do it if the team requires. We have to be versatile enough to have all the guns in out armoury,” he added.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans added two-time World Cup winner Matthew Hayden added to their coaching staff. Eager to learn from the Australian, Sudharsan said he is willing to work on his power game.

B Sai Sudharsan bats at Gujarat Titans nets ahead of IPL 2026.

"We already have a few conversations around that, where, on how he used to look at those aspects. We had conversations, and hopefully it helps me to get more success,” added the 24-year-old.

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Gujarat Titans' complete schedule in IPL 2026

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 31 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 4 Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 8 Delhi Capitals Delhi 7:30 PM April 12 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 3:30 PM April 17 Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 20 Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 26 Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM April 30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 3 Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 9 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 7:30 PM May 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 16 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM May 21 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM