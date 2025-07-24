Sai Sudharsan, and finding a way at No.3

Before Sai Sudharsan made 61 in India’s fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, the last time an India batter at No.3 had crossed fifty in a Test match outside Asia was back in January 2022. Well over three years ago, Cheteshwar Pujara made 53 against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Even relaxing the rule to just away from home, and not outside Asia, the last time an India No.3 made a half-century was in December 2022, again by Pujara, against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Six months after that, India played in the WTC final 2023, and Pujara hasn’t played for India since then.

From the giant shoes of Rahul Dravid, to the industrious and productive Pujara, India had a great deal of solidity - and most importantly runs - at No.3. Ever since Pujara’s downturn in form and subsequent omission from the squads, it’s been a barren period. That is why Sudharsan’s runs at No.3 seemed important beyond the match situation and series scoreline.

He came in after a solid opening stand, at 94 for 1, but that quickly became 140 for 3 in the second session, as England’s bowlers found greater discipline. Sudharsan standing firm at his end meant India could weather that storm.

The leg-side plan to Sudharsan On debut in the first Test of the series, Sudharsan was out caught down the legside in both innings. England had clearly spotted that his head could fall over to the offside, and the resulting lack of balance could be exploited by balls bowled past leg-stump. It’s not a line of attack he’s going to face in white-ball cricket where the rules for wides are a lot more strict, but he faced a healthy amount of it against England. And he had a slice of luck too, when one such ball from Ben Stokes was edged behind, only for Jamie Smith to shell the catch.

“The England team are trying to do it quite often to a lot of batters,” Sudharsan said after the first day’s play in Manchester. “Probably even the other side (offside) as well, They give a half-volley wide outside just to make us drive, or down the leg just to make us play something different.

“Yes, I was a bit aware coming into this game, so it actually helped.”

The thing to remember with that line of attack is, while it can result in a dismissal, it also offers Sudharsan the opportunity to pluck off runs. While his alignement can go awry at times, most top-level batters will score off deliveries bowled down leg too. And although it may not be possible to do it mid-series, the technical issue is one that can be sorted.

The contest with Stokes Sudharsan eventually did fall to Stokes again, making it three dismissals out of three in Test cricket to the same bowler, but not before he had made 61 runs. Of equal importance was the fact that he had faced 151 balls. Again for the first time away from home since Pujara in December 2022, and outside Asia for the first time since Pujara in England in August 2021. Along the way, Sudharsan was tested by Stokes in particular. The England captain has been his side’s best bowler in the series, and he was constantly at the batters.

It was a contest Sudharsan relished. “It was actually a really enjoyable experience," he said. "Because the best bowler in the country is steaming in, trying to hit you hard and you are batting there and giving your best for the team. That's one of the best feelings you can have. And of course playing against England on their home soil, definitely, you have to be ready for that aggressive nature. So I enjoyed it very well.”

Stokes finally got his man with a short ball aimed at the body, as Sudharsan couldn’t keep his pull down and was caught at fine leg. The batter later said that ball had bounced more than expected, which had happened a few times from the Pavilion End, where Stokes got him.

