Sai Sudharsan ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026; BCCI names Sarfaraz Khan as replacement

India’s batting line-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka has undergone a late change. Left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the tour, and the BCCI has confirmed Sarfaraz Khan as his replacement. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

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The first Test of the series is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Galle. Sudharsan’s absence means the team management will now look to Sarfaraz to strengthen the middle order as India prepares for its first assignment of the 2026-27 season.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill bats in nets ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

Injury update and recovery progress Sai Sudharsan has been recovering from a right toe stress reaction. He has been training and rehabilitating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru under the close watch of the board’s medical team. Officials said the 24-year-old has made significant progress and is recovering well. However, the medical staff decided he is not yet ready to take part in the high-intensity Test matches against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his condition carefully. While there is optimism about his return in the near future, the selectors chose not to risk him for this series.

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The BCCI statement was issued by Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia. The board has not given a specific timeline for Sudharsan’s return, but the positive update on his recovery suggests he could be back in contention for later assignments this season.

Sarfaraz Khan called up as replacement The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as the direct replacement. The right-handed middle-order player will join the Indian squad in Colombo. From there, the team will travel to Galle ahead of the opening Test on August 15.

Sarfaraz has been in good form in domestic cricket and has already shown his ability at the international level with solid performances in previous Test appearances. His inclusion gives India another reliable option in the middle order, especially on Sri Lankan pitches that often assist spin.

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Sarfaraz Khan stats in Tests In Test cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has played 6 matches so far, batting in 11 innings with one not out. He has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a highest score of 150. Facing 495 balls, he has maintained a strike rate of 74.94, registering one century and three fifties while hitting 44 fours and 8 sixes. In the field, he has taken 3 catches.

Updated India squad for Sri Lanka series India’s revised 15-member squad for the two-match Test series is as follows:

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, and Sarfaraz Khan.

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India will hope the rest of the squad remains fit as it looks to start the new Test season on a strong note against Sri Lanka.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.