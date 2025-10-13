Sai Sudharsan told to leave Gujarat Titans ahead of upcoming IPL 2026 & return home; ‘leave Gujarat, we need you in CSK’

India batter Sai Sudharsan was asked to leave Gujarat Titans and join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Sudharsan, who hails from Chennai, plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. However, the southpaw is an integral part of Gujarat Titans franchise in the IPL since their inception in 2022.

The incident occurred during the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Having taken a blow on the hand while fielding at the short fine leg on Day 2 during West Indies' first innings, the left-hander didn't take the field on Sunday.

West Indies opener John Campbell’s powerfully swept as the ball hit Sudharsan’s hand from very close range. Although he completed the catch, Sudharsan was in tremendous pain and left the field.

Instead, Sudharsan was caught enjoying a snack just outside the boundary line, the video of which went viral on social media. In the video, a fan was heard saying, “Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me jarurat hai (leave Gujarat Titans, we need you at CSK).”

After getting out cheaply in the first Test, Sudharsan made most of his opportunity in the second Test, scoring 87 runs and forging a crucial stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He missed on a well-deserved maiden Test hundred after being LBW by Jomel Warrican.

Sai Sudharsan's record for Gujarat Titans Since 2022, Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent run-getters for Gujarat Titans, accumulating 1793 runs in 40 matches. In fact, Sudharsan had also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 for his 759 runs in 15 matches. According to a Cricbuzz report, the IPL 2026 player auction is likely to be held in December with the dates between 13 and 15 emerging as a probable window.

It also added that five-time champions CSK are considering releasing Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and even Devon Conway. The have already an amount of ₹9.75 crore added to their purse after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his IPL retirement.

