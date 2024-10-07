Saint Lucia Kings end Preity Zinta’s trophy drought, clinch CPL 2024 after victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saint Lucia Kings clinch their inaugural CPL title by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets. Aaron Jones and Roston Chase's crucial innings turned the match around, with skipper Faf Du Plessis highlighting the team's consistent performance and resilience during the tournament.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Saint Lucia Kings are the new CPL 2024 champions.
Saint Lucia Kings are the new CPL 2024 champions.

Preity Zinta's wait for a T20 tournament trophy is finally over after Saint Lucia Kings convincingly defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets on Monday to clinch the Caribbean Premier League 2024 title.

Also Read | Varun Chakravarthy on dream comeback vs Bangladesh: ‘Feels like a rebirth’

While the kings looked in trouble at one point during the run chase after being 4 down for just 51 runs in the 9th over, Aaron Jones (48 off 31 balls) and Roston chase (39 off 22 balls) played some counter attacking knocks that helped their franchise clicnh first ever CPL 2024 title.

Faf Du Plessis on CPL 2024 victory:

Speaking after the victory in CPL 2024 trophy, SLK skipper Faf du Plessis emphasized the consistent performance shown by his team throughout the tournament while also crediting Roston Chase and Aaron Jones for their crucial knocks in the Final.

Faf said, "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."

Meanwhile, SLK skipper Darren Sammy also reacted to the victory, stating, "I will tell you something, five days ago, Aaron Jones said to me that he will win me the CPL final, I swear to God. And we made one chance today, because the way he looked me in the eye when he said that, I believed that. We did send a message that the Moeen over had to go for plenty. He would his rhythm and I guess the message was well delivered."

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSaint Lucia Kings end Preity Zinta’s trophy drought, clinch CPL 2024 after victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.00
    01:43 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-1.65%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,137.95
    01:43 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -39.55 (-3.36%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    266.30
    01:43 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -10.9 (-3.93%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.35
    01:43 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.35 (-5.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,105.30
    01:33 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    82.25 (2.72%)

    Coforge share price

    7,237.90
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    114.75 (1.61%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    984.85
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -4.1 (-0.41%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,455.15
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -39.1 (-1.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,503.55
    01:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -261.7 (-9.46%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.50
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -34.05 (-7.89%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    731.85
    01:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -62.4 (-7.86%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    455.20
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -37.9 (-7.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    287.25
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    15.6 (5.74%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,739.20
    01:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    306.7 (4.13%)

    JK Lakshmi Cement share price

    805.45
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    25.05 (3.21%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,208.00
    01:35 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    36.15 (3.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.