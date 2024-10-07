Saint Lucia Kings clinch their inaugural CPL title by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets. Aaron Jones and Roston Chase's crucial innings turned the match around, with skipper Faf Du Plessis highlighting the team's consistent performance and resilience during the tournament.

Preity Zinta's wait for a T20 tournament trophy is finally over after Saint Lucia Kings convincingly defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets on Monday to clinch the Caribbean Premier League 2024 title.

While the kings looked in trouble at one point during the run chase after being 4 down for just 51 runs in the 9th over, Aaron Jones (48 off 31 balls) and Roston chase (39 off 22 balls) played some counter attacking knocks that helped their franchise clicnh first ever CPL 2024 title.

Faf Du Plessis on CPL 2024 victory: Speaking after the victory in CPL 2024 trophy, SLK skipper Faf du Plessis emphasized the consistent performance shown by his team throughout the tournament while also crediting Roston Chase and Aaron Jones for their crucial knocks in the Final.

Faf said, "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."