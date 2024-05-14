Salary for new Team India Head Coach: How much is the remuneration? BCCI says this
BCCI seeks a new Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team after Rahul Dravid's extended term. The job will be based in Mumbai from July 2024 to December 2027.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new Head Coach for the men's national team. Current Head Coach Rahul Dravid's term ended after the ODI World Cup 2023 but was extended until June because of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies.