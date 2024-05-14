BCCI seeks a new Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team after Rahul Dravid's extended term. The job will be based in Mumbai from July 2024 to December 2027.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new Head Coach for the men's national team. Current Head Coach Rahul Dravid's term ended after the ODI World Cup 2023 but was extended until June because of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BCCI shared details of the job description. The Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men) will be based in Mumbai for 3.5 years, from July 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2027.

Also Read: No more Rahul Dravid? BCCI wants a new coach for 'developing a world class Indian cricket team' The main role involves developing and managing a “world-class" cricket team for sustained success in all formats. The coach will lead a team of specialist coaches and support staff, define their roles and oversee their development. Enforcing disciplinary codes within the team is also a key responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates should have significant cricket experience, such as playing in a minimum of 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs or having coached a full member Test-Playing Nation for at least two years.

Alternatively, three years of experience as a head coach for an Associate member, IPL team, or equivalent is acceptable. A BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent is required; candidates should be below 60.

Salary for Head Coach The BCCI keeps the options open regarding the salary of the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team (Men). It has written that the remuneration is “negotiable and will be commensurate with experience." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RCB 'wounded lion’: Harbhajan Singh explains how Virat Kohli's side can clinch IPL 2024 “The Head Coach will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the India Men’s team in all three formats of the game," the BCCI wrote.

The job demands the Head Coach to consider fans, broadcasters, media and national teams as extended stakeholders.

