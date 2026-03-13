Salman Ali Agha's dismissal raises controversy in second Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI: Here's what happened

Controversy erupted during the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Friday after Salman Ali Agha was run out. In the 39th over of Pakistan's innings, Salman was at the non-strikers' end batting on 64. Mohammad Rizwan was facing Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

In the fourth ball of the over, Rizwan defended the ball towards the bowler's end, and Mehidy collided with Salman Agha.

How the controversy transpired Mehidy, however, was quick to react and picked the ball and aimed it towards the stumps.

During the time of the collision, Salman Agha was well out of his crease and Mehidy took advantage of it to hit the ball at the stumps with an underarm throw. Agha had seemingly attempted to bend down and get hold of the ball, but Mehidy was quick enough to collect the ball.

Mehidy and his Bangladesh teammates then went for an appeal for the dismissal, and the on-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed sent it upstairs. Third umpire Kumar Dharmasena declared Salman Agha to be out, and claimed that the batter was out of the ground at the time when the wickets were dismantled.

Agha was clearly miffed by the decision as he made the long walk back into the pavilion. Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket, and the former's dismissal left Pakistan at 231/4 in the 39th over. Pakistan went on to post 274 in 47.3 overs.

Earlier, openers Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Sahibzada Farhan (31) forged a 103-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 13th over.

Pakistan are in the hunt for a series-levelling win against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series.