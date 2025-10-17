Will Salman Ali Agha make way for Babar Azam in Pakistan's T20I side before 2026 T20 World Cup? here's what report says

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a return of Babar Azam in the T20I side ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be hosted jointly by Sri Lanka and India. A former captain, Babar last played for Pakistan in December 2024, against South Africa. The development comes in after T20I captain Salman Ali Agha's inconsistent performances for the national team in recent times.

Salman Agha was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan T20I side earlier this year, after the PCB decided to pick a new-look side in the shortest format, following a dismal show in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Salman Agha's captaincy tenure started with series loss against New Zealand. Under him, Pakistan played 30 T20Is, winning 17 out of them and losing 13.

Although he has got the backing of head coach Mike Hesson, there are growing concerns among some of the PCB members following Pakistan's recent losses to India thrice in the Asia Cup 2025. According to Pakistan journalist Saleem Khaliq, as reported by Cricket Addictor, some PCB officials have raised questions over his ability to lead the team as the Men in Green gear up for a strategic rest ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Salman Ali Agha's performances as T20I captain Interestingly, Salman Agha has played 32 T20Is so far in his career. Out of which 30 came with him being the skipper. In his short T20I career, Salman Agha could only manage 561 runs with four fifties to his name at an average of disappointing 23.37. His career-best of 56 in T20Is came against Bangladesh at the Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

To add to that, his 72 runs in seven matches in the Asia Cup 2025, with an average of as low as 12, also made the PCB officials think twice. With Salman Agha's place in the side under threat, there is a growing possibility that Babar might return to the shortest format in the series against South Africa at home.

What Babar Azam needs to do to return? Earlier, Hesson chalked out a plan for Babar's return into the T20I side. The New Zealander suggested two key areas that the right-hander must address in an attempt to return the side for the 2026 T20 World Cup.