Salts rapid ton powers England to record 304-2 against South Africa in 2nd T20

Phil Salt hit the highest score and the quickest T20 century by an England batsman, off just 39 balls, as the hosts piled up a record-breaking 304-2 against South Africa in Manchester on Friday.

It was the first time in a T20 international between two Test-playing nations that a side had reached 300, with India having come closest previously, scoring 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024.

Opening batsman Salt batted throughout the innings for 141 not out off 60 balls, including 15 fours and eight sixes, to break his own England T20 record of 119 against the West Indies at Tarouba two years ago.

He shared a blistering opening stand of 126 with Jos Buttler (83) after England were sent into bat at Old Trafford before captain Harry Brook chipped in with an unbeaten 41.

Salt, out for a golden duck as South Africa won a rain-marred clash in Cardiff on Wednesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series, wasted no time on his Lancashire home ground.

He struck fours off the first three balls of the match, with lfast bowler Marco Jansen sliced over point, whipped through fine leg and then driven down the ground.

Salt then ended the over by lofting left-armer Jansen straight back over the paceman's head for six.

County colleague Buttler, meanwhile, hit Lizaad Wiliams for succesive sixes with the Proteas quick conceding 62 in just three overs.

Buttler was on course for a stunningly quick century when his 83, off a mere 30 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, ended when he holed out off recalled spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

Salt, however, kept going and his two off a free hit against fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took him to a 39-ball century including 13 fours and five sixes.

Rabada, one of the outstanding bowlers of his generation, conceded 70 runs in four wicketless overs.

The previous quickest T20 international century by an England batsman was Liam Livingstone's 42-ball effort against Pakistan at Nottingham's Trent Bridge in 2021.

The fastest T20 century in a match between two Test-playing nations is David Miller's 35-ball innings for South Africa against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom eight years ago.

Only Australia's Glenn Maxwell and India's Rohit Sharma, with five centuries apiece, have now scored more than Salt's four T20 international centuries.