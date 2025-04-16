Sam Billings sparks PSL vs IPL debate; Englishman stuns Pak media with ‘every other competition is just behind’ remark

Sam Billings currently represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. Billings was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) title-winning team in IPL 2018.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published16 Apr 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Lahore Qalandars’ English wicketkeeper Sam Billings plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)

Diplomacy is not the same as avoiding the truth, and England's Sam Billings is not one to sugarcoat his words.  

The globe-trotting batter, Sam Billings, has played in nearly every major T20 league in the world: Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League, UAE's International League T20, The Hundred and the Vitality Blast in England. 

Sam Billings is currently in Pakistan, representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. The wicketkeeper-batter was recently asked to compare PSL with the IPL by a Pakistani reporter - and he did not hold back.

The 33-year-old Englishman said the IPL was the "premier competition.” He straight up replied, “It's hard to look past the IPL; it's the premier competition; it's pretty obvious.” 

The veteran of 354 T20s said, “Every other competition is probably behind”.

IPL's global dominance

Sam Billings's comments reflect the IPL's continued supremacy in the global T20 landscape. The league boasts the most lucrative broadcast deal in cricket history. The BCCI sold the current IPL broadcast rights deal (2023 - 2027) for 48,390.50 crore.

The IPL's influence extends far beyond Indian shores. All six franchises in South Africa's SA20, league are owned by IPL teams. 

Recently, the IPL franchise owners have expanded into The Hundred, England's premier T20 competition, as well. 

Sun Group, the media conglomerate that owns Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), bought 100 per cent of Northern Superchargers. 

Reliance Industries, the owner of Mumbai Indians (MI) bought a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles. 

RPSG group, who own Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), bought a 70 per cent stake in Manchester Originals.

Sam Billings' IPL stint

Sam Billings has played 30 matches in the IPL, representing three teams. In 2018, he was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) title-winning team.

He was named Player of the Match for his 56 off 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in CSK's only home game that season. 

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 05:54 PM IST
