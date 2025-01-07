Australian opener Sam Konstas has accepted his mistake in riling up with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah which resulted in Usman Khawaja's wicket in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney. Australia won the game and the series 3-1, thus lifting the BGT after a gap of 10 years.

The incident took place towards the end of Day 2 of the Sydney Test. With just a over to go before stumps, Bumrah was hurrying things up. On the other hand, Usman Khawaja, who was batting tried to play with Bumrah's mind by stopping him in his run-up.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir slams Australia coach over Sam Konstas ‘intimidation’ remark

This didn't go well with Bumrah as he gestured towards Khawaja with his arms and asked the Australian opener to get ready. Soon after, Konstas, who was standing at the non-striker's end threw some words to Bumrah. The Indian skipper replied as the duo exchanged a heated moment before the umpire intervened.

Two balls later, Khawaja drove a fuller delivery from Bumrah to give an outside edge at the slips. Bumrah, along with the whole Indian team charged towards Konstas in celebration.

“Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket,” Konstas was quoted as saying to Triple M. "Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team.”

Konstas' entertaining debut in Melbourne That's wasn't the only highlight of Konstas in the series. Making his debut in Melbourne in the fourth Test, the 19-year-old showed great nerves of steel to reverse-scoop the world no.1 Bumrah for sixes, something that made the former cricketers stand and applaud.