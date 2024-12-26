Sam Konstas’ fearless approach against world No.1 Jasprit Bumrah on debut makes commentators, players laugh | Watch

Sam Konstas's fearless approach against world No.1 Jasprit Bumrah early on his international career took everyone by surprise on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

The incident took place in the third over of the Australian innings after Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first. After a barren first two overs, Konstas got his first international runs with a double off Bumrah.

Three balls later, Konstas reverses his stance against a good length delivery off Bumrah and tried to hit the bowler over the slip cordon and missed. Not only the audacity of the 19-year-old trying to reverse scoop the world's best bowler made everyone go awe, but it also took the commentators buy surprise before they burst into laughter.

"What about that? That's got the crowd going," said Ravi Shastri on air. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who was also on commentary duty, said, “I have got to say, they were engaged before and they are now.”

Even Bumrah had a wry smile on his face while Konstas' opening partner Usman Khawaja smiled from the non-striker's end. However, the debutant backed his instincts as he rattled Bumrah with 16 runs off the latter's fourth over which included a couple of ramp shots.

During his stay at the crease, Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls included six fours and two sixes, both coming off Bumrah. In fact, it was the time Bumrah conceded a six in Test cricket in nearly four years.

