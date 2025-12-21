Sameer Minhas headlines IND vs PAK with majestic 172; what's the highest individual score in U-19 Asia Cup finals?

Sameer Minhas grabbed the headlines with the highest individual score in an U-19 Asia Cup final as the left-hander's 172 off just 113 balls dominated India in Dubai on Sunday in the ICC Academy ground. Riding on Minhas' hundred, Pakistan put up a mammoth score of 347/8 in 50 overs.

One of the standout performers in the ongoing tournament, Minhas blazed his way into three figures in just 71 balls, leaving India with no chance of settling down. Younger brother of Pakistan's T20I player Arafat Minhas, Sameer's smashed 17 fours and nine sixes during his 113-ball stay.

The right-hander was particularly harsh on new-ball bowlers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran before being eventually dismissed by Devendran, caught by Kanishk Chouhan at the boundary.

Statistically, seven batters have scored hundreds in U19 Asia cup finals, but none of them could go past the 150-run mark. Before Minhas' 172, the highest individual score was from Sami Aslam, who had scored 134 in 2012 against India.

Highest individual scores in U19 Asia Cup final