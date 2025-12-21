Subscribe

Sameer Minhas headlines IND vs PAK with majestic 172; what's the highest individual score in U-19 Asia Cup finals?

Sameer Minhas headlined the India vs Pakistan clash with a highest individual score in U-19 Asia Cup finals. Minhas scored 172 in 113 balls studded with nine sixes and 17 fours.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Dec 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Sameer Minhas scored 172 runs off 113 balls in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai.
Sameer Minhas grabbed the headlines with the highest individual score in an U-19 Asia Cup final as the left-hander's 172 off just 113 balls dominated India in Dubai on Sunday in the ICC Academy ground. Riding on Minhas' hundred, Pakistan put up a mammoth score of 347/8 in 50 overs.

One of the standout performers in the ongoing tournament, Minhas blazed his way into three figures in just 71 balls, leaving India with no chance of settling down. Younger brother of Pakistan's T20I player Arafat Minhas, Sameer's smashed 17 fours and nine sixes during his 113-ball stay.

The right-hander was particularly harsh on new-ball bowlers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran before being eventually dismissed by Devendran, caught by Kanishk Chouhan at the boundary.

Statistically, seven batters have scored hundreds in U19 Asia cup finals, but none of them could go past the 150-run mark. Before Minhas' 172, the highest individual score was from Sami Aslam, who had scored 134 in 2012 against India.

Highest individual scores in U19 Asia Cup final

PlayerOppositionYearRuns scored
Sami Aslam (Pakistan)India2012134
Unmukt Chand (India)Pakistan2012121
Vijay Zol (India)Pakistan2014100
Sanju Samson (India)Pakistan2014100
Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)India2014102 not out
Ikram Alikhil (Afghanistan)Pakistan2017107 not out
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (Bangladesh)UAE2023129
Sameer Minhas (Pakistan)India2025172
 
 
Cricket
