Sameer Rizvi snatches IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Rohit Sharma with match-winning 90 during DC vs MI; check updated list

Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi snatched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Rohit Sharma barely hours after the Mumbai Indians received it, during their clash on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After his 78 in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit added 35 against Delhi Capitals to go atop the list. But Rizvi made sure he takes it from Rohit barely an hour later with a match-winning 90 off just 51 balls.
Having started his campaign in the ongoing edition from where he left in IPL 2025, Rizvi starred with an unbeaten 70 against Lucknow Super Giants. On Saturday, the former Chennai Super Kings batter started on a slower note, scoring 10 runs in his first 16 balls. The right-hander broke through the gate soon after Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for 44.
Coming at no.4, Rizvi first broke the shackles when he clobbered Corbin Bosch for two fours and two sixes in the 11th over. Thereafter, it was no looking back for Rizvi as he whacked everyone who came in front of him, baring Jasprit Bumrah. In fact, in the fourth-wicket stand of 78 between Rizvi and David Miller, the South African's contribution was only 11.
However, it was Bosch who had the last laugh, as Rizvi holed out to Tilak Varma at long-off while trying to go downtown. During his innings, Rizvi clobbered seven sixes and same number of fours.
|Rank 1
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sameer Rizvi (Delhi Capitals)
|2
|121
|90
|160
|163.26
|9
|8
|2
|Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
|2
|113
|78
|56.50
|176.56
|11
|7
|3
|Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings)
|2
|108
|72*
|108.00
|163.63
|11
|5
|4
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|2
|103
|52
|51.50
|177.58
|12
|4
|5
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|2
|94
|80
|47.00
|200.00
|11
|5
|6
|Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)
|2
|90
|81
|45.00
|166.66
|6
|8
|7
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|2
|83
|52
|41.50
|145.61
|6
|2
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)
|2
|80
|43
|40.00
|137.93
|7
|5
|9
|Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders))
|2
|75
|67
|37.50
|150.00
|3
|5
|10
|Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)
|2
|73
|73
|36.50
|165.90
|6
|5
With this knock, Rizvi now has 121 runs in two games, eight runs clear of Rohit at the second spot. Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly (108), Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi (103) and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan (94) complete the top five.
Rizvi's 90 also puts him third in the list of highest scores by an impact player in IPL after Sai Sudharsan (108 not out) and Jos Buttler (107 not out). Rizvi had replaced Mukesh Kumar. In fact, he scored 52 runs on the off side while 32 on the on side. Rizvi hit just one six straight.
Adding more to that, Rizvi's 90 became the third highest by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians after Virender Sehwag (95 not out) and Jason Roy (91 not out).
The win also helped Delhi Capitals to rise to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with four points from two matches. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had beaten Lucknow Super Giants in their campaign opener. Punjab Kings, who defeated Chennai Super Kings in the previous night, also have four points from two games but are placed second due to lower net run rate.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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