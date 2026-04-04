Sameer Rizvi snatches IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Rohit Sharma with match-winning 90 during DC vs MI; check updated list

Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi snatched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Rohit Sharma barely hours after the Mumbai Indians received it, during their clash on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After his 78 in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit added 35 against Delhi Capitals to go atop the list. But Rizvi made sure he takes it from Rohit barely an hour later with a match-winning 90 off just 51 balls.

Having started his campaign in the ongoing edition from where he left in IPL 2025, Rizvi starred with an unbeaten 70 against Lucknow Super Giants. On Saturday, the former Chennai Super Kings batter started on a slower note, scoring 10 runs in his first 16 balls. The right-hander broke through the gate soon after Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for 44.

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Coming at no.4, Rizvi first broke the shackles when he clobbered Corbin Bosch for two fours and two sixes in the 11th over. Thereafter, it was no looking back for Rizvi as he whacked everyone who came in front of him, baring Jasprit Bumrah. In fact, in the fourth-wicket stand of 78 between Rizvi and David Miller, the South African's contribution was only 11.

However, it was Bosch who had the last laugh, as Rizvi holed out to Tilak Varma at long-off while trying to go downtown. During his innings, Rizvi clobbered seven sixes and same number of fours.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after DC vs MI

Rank 1 Player Matches Runs HS Avg SR 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi (Delhi Capitals) 2 121 90 160 163.26 9 8 2 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) 2 113 78 56.50 176.56 11 7 3 Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings) 2 108 72* 108.00 163.63 11 5 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 2 103 52 51.50 177.58 12 4 5 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 2 94 80 47.00 200.00 11 5 6 Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) 2 90 81 45.00 166.66 6 8 7 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 2 83 52 41.50 145.61 6 2 8 Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) 2 80 43 40.00 137.93 7 5 9 Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)) 2 75 67 37.50 150.00 3 5 10 Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings) 2 73 73 36.50 165.90 6 5

With this knock, Rizvi now has 121 runs in two games, eight runs clear of Rohit at the second spot. Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly (108), Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi (103) and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan (94) complete the top five.

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Records galore for Sameer Rizvi Rizvi's 90 also puts him third in the list of highest scores by an impact player in IPL after Sai Sudharsan (108 not out) and Jos Buttler (107 not out). Rizvi had replaced Mukesh Kumar. In fact, he scored 52 runs on the off side while 32 on the on side. Rizvi hit just one six straight.

Adding more to that, Rizvi's 90 became the third highest by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians after Virender Sehwag (95 not out) and Jason Roy (91 not out).

Delhi Capitals rise to the top The win also helped Delhi Capitals to rise to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with four points from two matches. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had beaten Lucknow Super Giants in their campaign opener. Punjab Kings, who defeated Chennai Super Kings in the previous night, also have four points from two games but are placed second due to lower net run rate.

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