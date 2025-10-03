Sana Mir ‘Azad Kashmir’ controversy: Ex-Pakistan captain clarifies on-air remark; ‘don’t politicise. We're meant…’

Sana Mir on Thursday issued a clarification on social media following her controversial “Azad Kashmir” remark during commentary in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which created a stir among netizens. Taking to the social media platform X, Mir, the former Pakistan women's team captain, said she had no intention of hurting any sentiments and was referring to official statistics.

Advertisement

During the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash on Thursday in Colombo, Mir had referred to Pakistan player Natalia Pervaiz's hometown as Azad Kashmir. “My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey,” Mir posted on X.

“It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance,” she added.

Advertisement

“There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” said Mir and posted a screenshot of Pervaiz's profile page of ESPNCricinfo, which had "Bandala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir" under the ‘Born’ section. However, in the aftermath of the controversy, ESPNCricinfo changed Pervaiz's birthplace to “Pakistan-administered Kashmir.”

The changed version of Natalia Pervaiz's birthplace under the Born section at ESPNCricinfo.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old also expressed her frustration, saying, “People in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure.”

In her post, she said, “It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.”

What is ‘Azad Kashmir’ controversy all about? The incident took place when Mir highlighted “Azad Kashmir” as one of the areas from where a lot of women cricketers in Pakistan are coming up. “A lot of these players are new, Natalia comes from Kashmir… Azad Kashmir, but has played most of her cricket in Lahore,” Mir said while commentating during the game.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pervaiz hails from Bandala, a valley located about 28 kilometres from Bhimber in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement