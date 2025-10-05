Sana Mir continues in Women's World Cup 2025 alongside India's Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra despite ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark

Pakistan Sana Mir continued in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 commentary panel despite coming under heavy criticism for her “Azad Kashmir” remark earlier in the ongoing edition of the global event. Mir, a former Pakistan captain, was first caught on camera, analysing the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan alongside India's Mithali Raj during a pre-match show on the ground in Colombo.

Later as the match progressed, Mir pictured sitting alongside another former India captain Anjum Chopra in commentary. Mir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, came under severe scrutiny a couple of days back when she referred batter Natalia Pervaiz's hometown as "Azad Kashmir" during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash.

“…captaining a very young side. Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there,” said Mir on-air. Her comment's didn't go well with the fans on the internet who demanded her removal from the panel.

Sana Mir (R) with Mithali Raj during a pre-game show ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Women's World Cup 2025.

Sana Mir issues clarification on ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark Following the heavy criticism, Mit to social media to clarify her stance on the issue. “My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from,” Mir wrote on X.