Sanath Jayasuriya has a request for Modi: ’If India can help us...’ | Here’s what India’s PM replied

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, met with a special request by legendary cricketer of island nation Sanath Jayasuriya who asked for India's help in brining an international cricket ground to Jaffna, reported ANI.

Part of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team, Jayasuriya expressed his gratitude to India for helping Sri Lanka in the time of crisis and requested India's help for the construction of an international stadium in Jaffna, which would benefit the people of the island nation's northern and eastern regions.

During an interaction with PM Modi, Jayasuriya said, as ANI quoted, “When we had unrest, problems in Sri Lanka, you and the government helped us a lot. We are always grateful to you for helping Sri Lanka. As the coach of Sri Lanka, at the moment we play all over Sri Lanka except Jaffna. If India can help us to bring international ground in Jaffna, there will be a big help for the people in Jaffna North and Eastern parts...I have a small request, if this can be done?...”

PM Modi responds: Responding back to Jayasuriya's requestd, PM Modi reiterated India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy during the interaction.

He said, “India has always believed in the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. We always want to respond to the crisis of our neighbouring countries. In the recent earthquakes in Myanmar, we were the first respondents. During the crisis in Sri Lanka, we ensured that the country should come out of it, and we tried our best to do that...You (Sanath Jayasuriya) spoke about Jaffna that international matches should be played in Jaffna is a very strong thought and I assure you that my team will try to do everything possible for it...”

PM Modi meets 1996 WC champions: Following his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi met with the 1996 ICC World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket team and interacted with the legends including Kumar Dharmasena, Aravinda de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana, and Marvan Atapattu.

The delegation presented a memento to PM Modi to mark the occasion.

Following this PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!”

What this request by Jayasuriya? Located in the far north of the country, Jaffna's ties to India are significant, as the area's population is almost exclusively Sri Lankan Tamil.

During the civil war, an estimated 1,00,000 people were killed in Jaffna.