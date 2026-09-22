Sanath Jayasuriya rates ‘future of India’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘different kind of talent’; ‘give him the opportunity’

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya rated teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a "different kind of talent" but advised against rushing him into India's playing 11. Sooryavanshi was in India's squad for the recent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan but the management stuck to the regular opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

"He's a different kind of talent. I think he's the future for India. He has a lot of time. So, give him the opportunity to do well and he will do well," Jayasuriya told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of the Corporate World Cup in Gurugram. The star performer of the 1996 World Cup for Sri Lanka said Sooryavanshi has the talent to grab the opportunities.

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"Opportunities will come. I can't tell which position he will play, it depends. But when the opportunity comes, he will grab them. So, let's wait and see. "I can't comment on the selection and the batting line-ups. I think he is highly talented," said the prolific all-rounder of yesteryears.

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson need to perform In that context, Jayasuriya said Abhishek and Samson need to keep performing. "The individual cricketers have individual talents and they work hard at practice and training. In India, there are always players ready to take their place and perform. The competition is so high."

The 57-year-old lauded India's standards of cricket across the three formats. "India has a high standard of cricket. They play all the games - ODIs, T20s, and Tests. When you play all three formats of the game, it's not easy. In India, they have that high level of passion to play for the country.

“So, that's why most of the players are doing well and they want to represent the country,” he added. Jayasuriya underlined the growing relevance of corporate presence in the sport and the necessity for a Corporate Cricket World Cup.

"When you play in all the cities across India, there are corporate players, who have the opportunity and want to do well, wanting to show that some individuals are capable of representing the country. There are so many players who haven't gotten the opportunity during the IPL, so, they get these opportunities.

"So, the players who are in the corporate sector and haven't gotten the opportunity to play at the club, other levels, or state levels… they get the opportunity to come and play here. So that's why, I think this is going to be good for Indian cricket," he concluded.