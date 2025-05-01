Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with fractured finger? Rajasthan Royals’ ’Get well soon’ message sparks rumour

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma is missing the crucial game against Mumbai Indians due to a fractured finger. Sandeep Sharma's participation for the rest of the season is in doubt. Rajasthan Royals team wished him a speedy recovery on X (formerly Twitter). Sandeep Sharma is seen to be wearing a sling.
Sandeep Sharma sustained an injury while attempting a low catch off Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill on Monday (April 28).
Right-arm pacer Akash Madhwal makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals. It has to be remembered that Madhwal represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2024. Madhwal took a scantly believable 5/5 for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator game of IPL 2023.
RR have made three changes to their playing XI.
Kumar Kartikeya comes in place of Wanindu Hasaranga.
Fazal haq Farooqi comes in place of Yudhvir Singh
Akash Madhawl comes in places of Sandeep Sharma
Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact options: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Rathore, Yudhvir Charak, Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals have taken six points from their 10 matches and are occupying the 8th place in the points table. RR have to win each of their four remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs. Losing is no longer an option for the home team.
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact options: Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju
