As the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League kicked off at DY Patil Sports Stadium on Saturday, other female athletes are also showcasing their support for the domestic women's cricket league. Tennis star Sania Mirza is helping the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to deal with the mental aspect of the game.

RCB will play its first match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday and the Smriti Mandhana-led team got some words of wisdom from Sania Mirza before the crucial match.

“Sania Mirza spent quality time with the RCB girls, giving them advice about handling pressure, shutting down the outside noise, and made it clear that they can come to her anytime for help! We’re lucky to have you with us," RCB said while sharing the video of Mirza's interaction with players.

Sania Mirza spent quality time with the RCB girls, giving them advice about handling pressure, shutting down the outside noise, and made it clear that they can come to her anytime for help! We're lucky to have you with us, @MirzaSania. 🙌#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/WJjDLLBa7T — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2023

Sania shared that after her retirement she was mulling over her next steps and what could be better than helping female athletes with the mental aspects of the game. She added that apart from the game, there is so much that is going to come like media attention, photoshoots, and being in an individual sport, she has dealt with all this and surely can help the players to cope with the pressure.

When asked about retirement, Sania shared that the previous year was tough for her, she had to go through multiple surgeries and finally, she decided to take that call.

WPL is seen as an important milestone when it comes to women's cricket in India and many senior players have expressed that the tournament could be a game-changer for women's cricket in India and the world.

On Saturday, in the first match of the season, Gujarat Giants is playing against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

WPL will have 20 league matches and 2 playoffs which will be conducted in a span of 23 days. Around 87 players from 7 countries are participating in the inaugural season of the tournament.