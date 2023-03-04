Sania Mirza mentors RCB with mental aspects of game before WPL match: Watch2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:40 PM IST
- Sania shared that after her retirement she was mulling over her next steps and what could be better than helping female athletes with the mental aspects of the game
As the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League kicked off at DY Patil Sports Stadium on Saturday, other female athletes are also showcasing their support for the domestic women's cricket league. Tennis star Sania Mirza is helping the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to deal with the mental aspect of the game.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×