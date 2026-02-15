Sanjay Manjrekar calls India's no-handshake policy ‘silly' before IND vs PAK clash; ‘Either play properly or don't play'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed India's no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts as "silly", calling the act doesn't look good as a nation at the world stage. Manjrekar's comments came just hours before the all-important India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 world Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday.

India no-handshake with Pakistan started during the Asia Cup last year in Dubai as captain Suryakumar Yadav, as a mark of respect towards the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and also as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

Since then, India and Pakistan players did not shake hands in any of the cricket matches (women and at U19 level). Taking to X, Manjrekar urged the Indian team to play in proper spirit of the game. This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started," Manjrekar wrote.

“It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” added the 60-year-old, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India. With the relation between the two countries not improved by an inch, it is highly likely that the Men in Blue would continue with the same stance at the coin toss and even after the match.

Captains remain mum on handshake issue Meanwhile, both captains - Suryakumar and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha - remained tight-lipped when asked about the handshake issue at the pre-match press-conferences. "Wait 24 hours. We'll play good cricket then decide on it. Sleep well and eat good. Wait for 24 hours,” said the Indian captain on Saturday.

A few hours before, Salman Agha told media that the game should be played in good spirit. "We will see about it tomorrow. I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception," Salman Agha said.

In the shortest format, India have always been on the dominating side against Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won 12 out of 16 T20Is against Pakistan. In the T20 World Cup, India enjoy a 6-1 record over Pakistan. Only one match ended in a tie in 2007, which India won by 'Bowl Out'.

