'I hope selectors won't forget…': Manjrekar says ‘lack of IPL opportunities’ can reduce T20 WC chances for Rinku Singh
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar applauded the performance of cricketers Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson and said that ‘lack of opportunity in IPL’ may reduce their chances in T20 World Cup
The Indian Premiere League often proves to be a gateway for several Indian cricketers to international tournaments like T20 World Cup 2024. However, lack of opportunities in the ongoing IPL 2024, can prove to be a major roadblock for highly deserving cricketers like Rinku Singh to make their place in India's T20 XI, believes India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.