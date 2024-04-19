Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar applauded the performance of cricketers Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson and said that ‘lack of opportunity in IPL’ may reduce their chances in T20 World Cup

The Indian Premiere League often proves to be a gateway for several Indian cricketers to international tournaments like T20 World Cup 2024. However, lack of opportunities in the ongoing IPL 2024, can prove to be a major roadblock for highly deserving cricketers like Rinku Singh to make their place in India's T20 XI, believes India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, the former Indian cricketer applauded Rinku Singh for his consistent performance and regarded him as a "straight walk-in into the Indian team." At the same time, Manjrekar expressed his worry that the player might miss a place in India's T20 XI as he is "not getting many opportunities" in the ongoing IPL 2024.

"Because he's not getting many opportunities, I hope selectors won't forget about Rinku Singh," Sanjay Manjrekar told Firstpost in an interview.

“He's a straight walk-in into the Indian team. Every time he has got the opportunity, you've seen how good he can be, in the sense of his consistency and the range that he has. He's somebody who I like, apart from the core of the Indian team, apart from the big names we are thinking about," Manjrekar added.

In 2023, cricketer Rinju Singh was named to India's T20 team after maintaining a consistent performance with his impressive game in IPL 2023. During the previous year's tournament, Singh smashed 474 runs in 14 matches, one of his significant sixes was against Yash Dayal in an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

For this year, Rinku Singh has scored only 83 runs. With limited appearance, Singh has utilised every opportunity in IPL 2024. Even during this season, Rinku Singh's performance remained an impressive 162.75.

Apart from Rinku Singh, Manjrekar also expressed his confidence in Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson saying India needs that “kind of a player in their T20 team".

